NEW DELHI: In another case of mega bank defaulter fleeing India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the owners of Delhi-based Basmati rice exporter Ram Dev International Limited for defaulting loans to the tune of Rs 414 crore and fleeing the country.

After State Bank of India filed a complaint on February 25, the agency filed a case on April 28.

The company had three rice milling plants, besides eight sorting and grading units in Karnal district with offices in Saudi Arabia and Dubai for trading purposes, the SBI complaint said.

A case has been registered against the company and its directors Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Sangita and other unknown public servants. The charges include forgery, cheating, criminal breach of trust and corruption. They have been missing since 2016. The company was classified as a non-performing asset in 2016.

It has been alleged that the company borrowed Rs 414 crore -- Rs 173.11 crore from SBI, Rs 76.09 crore from Canara Bank, Rs 64.31 crore from Union Bank of India, Rs 51.31 crore from Central Bank of India, Rs 36.91 crore from Corporation Bank and Rs 12.27 crore from IDBI Bank, a daily reported.

