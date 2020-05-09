NEW DELHI: Four people have been arrested in Gujarat's Ahmedabad for spreading rumours about Amit Shah's health. Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed rumours about his health and said that he is healthy and not suffering from any disease.

"I want to make it clear that I am completely healthy and do not suffer from any disease," the Home Minister wrote.

The 55-year-old home minister said for the last few days, some people on social media have been spreading rumours about his health. "In fact, many have tweeted even wishing for my death," he said.

"But since my party workers and well-wishers expressed concern, I couldn't have disappointed them. This is why I wish to clarify today that I am absolutely fine and have no disease", Shah said.

"According to Hindu beliefs, it is believed that such rumors only help strengthen health further. So I hope people do not involve in useless talks and let me do my work and do theirs too. I thank my party workers and well-wishers who expressed concern and sought to know about my health. In fact, I hold no grudges against those who spread such rumors. Thank you too," he signed off his statement.

Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani was the first cabinet minister to respond to his tweet and re-tweeted his statement, she wished wished the home minister longevity.

BJP National President JP Nadda also condemned rumours about the Home Minister's health. "Spreading such rumours about someone's health shows the state of mind of some people," Nadda said in a tweet.

The arrested accused have been identified as Firoz Khan, Sarfaraz, Sajjad Ali, and Shiraz Hussain, according to a channel.

