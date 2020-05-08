AURANGABAD: In a very tragic incident, fifteen migrant workers were run over by a goods train while they were sleeping on the tracks. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra.

Fifteen migrant workers in a group of 21 who were sleeping on the railway tracks were mowed down by a cargo train carrying petrol and diesel from Nanded to Manmad at Gandhejalgaon village in Aurangabad. The accident took place at around 5.30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra tweeted expressed hi condolences and said that he had spoken to the Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and said he is closely monitoring the situation. Here is the tweet.