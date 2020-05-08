AURANGABAD: In a very tragic incident, fifteen migrant workers were run over by a goods train while they were sleeping on the tracks. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra.
Fifteen migrant workers in a group of 21 who were sleeping on the railway tracks were mowed down by a cargo train carrying petrol and diesel from Nanded to Manmad at Gandhejalgaon village in Aurangabad. The accident took place at around 5.30 am.
Prime Minister Narendra tweeted expressed hi condolences and said that he had spoken to the Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and said he is closely monitoring the situation. Here is the tweet.
Ministry of Railways also tweeted that, “During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. An inquiry has been ordered.”
The government of India has already started ‘Shramik Specials’ trains to ferry the migrant workers to their home towns. But unfortunately, many of them are walking to reach their destinations.
