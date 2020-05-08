NEW DELHI: In a distressing incident adding to the migrants crisis in the country, in the early hours of Friday night, 16 migrant workers sleeping on railway tracks were mowed down by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

According to police, the migrants who were headed to Madhya Pradesh probably assumed that due to nationwide lockdown the trains were not running. Exhausted walking over 40 kms, they halted at Karmad, and slept on the tracks. As ill-fate would have it, they were run over by the passing goods train at Aurangabad, about 360 km from Mumbai, at around 5.30 am today morning.

The migrant workers in a group of 20 walking from Maharashtra's Jalna to Madhya Pradesh's Bhusaval, 157 km apart, on foot. There were no children in the group. They were workers at an iron factory in Jalna district.

Heart-wrenching visuals of footwear and other personal belongings were strewn on the railway tracks.