LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow after he complained of stomach and urine related ailment. He went to Medanta hospital for regular check-up but doctors admitted him for monitoring his health over some health issues.

Rajendra Chaudhary said that his health condition is stable and he is feeling better. Mulayam Singh was the former defence minister and also worked as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam's son and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his younger brother and former state minister Shivpal Singh Yadav and other leaders visited him in the hospital on Thursday to enquire about his health.

