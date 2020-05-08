NEW DELHI: Taking a U-turn on its earlier decision, the Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) announced on Friday that the pending 10th and 12th examinations would be conducted by the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) from July 1st to July 15. These examinations were postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said: “The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for the pending examinations. It has been decided today (Friday) that the examinations would be held from July 1st to July 15,” the Minister said.

The CBSE will announce a detailed schedule regarding the examinations, he said.

Universities, colleges and Schools across the country were shut and all examinations were postponed on March 16 as a precautionary measure to stay safe from the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which is still in force and has been extended for the second time till May 17.

Earlier in the week, the HRD minister announced that CBSE Class 10 board exams would not be conducted now.

A notification issued then by the Ministry of Human Resource Development stated that CBSE class 10 board examinations will not be conducted in any part of the country, except for northeast Delhi, which was hit by the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act riots in February this year.

