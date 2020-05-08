NEW DELHI: Congress leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi posted a few posters on his Twitter with messages that read, "For those who gossip about me: Thanks for making me the center of your world." and "Gossip is the devil's radio. So don't be his DJ".
Here are the tweets.
These posts were in reaction to the recent speculation on social media that a top Congress lawyer is going to join the Saffron outfit soon. It is learned that Abhishek was in touch with Amit Shah.
Abhishek Singhvi is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court who has represented the Congress party in the court. He is also the party's spokesperson and a Member of Parliament, a Congress candidate from West Bengal supported by the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee.
Rumours were floating that some of the Congress leaders were in touch with BJP and were going to shift their loyalties very soon are doing rounds in the social media from a couple of days. However, the Congress on Thursday dismissed all these rumours as baseless.
Meanwhile Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewal took to his Twitter and tweeted as these sources of information aimed at spreading canards to tarnish reputation. Here is the tweet.
However, these reports didn't put the rumours to rest. It is all known knowledge that Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of Rahul Gandhi's closest aides changed his party after 19 years. He also firmly denied the rumours last year. His defection to the BJP led to the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, with the BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.
Earlier, Abhishek tweeted that he disagreed with ban RSS view as this was something different and that he was against it and equally disagreed with RSS views. This view was taken to be completely against Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi which could have also sparked the rumour.