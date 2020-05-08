These posts were in reaction to the recent speculation on social media that a top Congress lawyer is going to join the Saffron outfit soon. It is learned that Abhishek was in touch with Amit Shah.

Abhishek Singhvi is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court who has represented the Congress party in the court. He is also the party's spokesperson and a Member of Parliament, a Congress candidate from West Bengal supported by the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee.

Rumours were floating that some of the Congress leaders were in touch with BJP and were going to shift their loyalties very soon are doing rounds in the social media from a couple of days. However, the Congress on Thursday dismissed all these rumours as baseless.

Meanwhile Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewal took to his Twitter and tweeted as these sources of information aimed at spreading canards to tarnish reputation. Here is the tweet.