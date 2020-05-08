NEW DELHI: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is crossing the 56,000 mark at a high rate. The number of COVID-19 cases reported so far is 56, 351 in India.

The doubling rate for coronavirus cases worsened to 10.2 days over the last seven days. Earlier, the doubling rate was reported as 12 days. The numbers of cases are increasing in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi.

India's health minister Harsh Vardhan said that compared to the rest of the world, India's fatality rate is lowest. He said that the main challenge was to prevent the spread of disease in unaffected districts. A single case was not reported in the 13 states and union territories in the last 24 hours, he added.

The data also shows that the severity of COVID-19 in India is less; 1.1% of all coronavirus patients are on ventilators, 3.8% on medical oxygen, and 4.8% in ICU beds. The testing capacity in India also increased to 95,000 from around 75,000 daily. Tests are being conducted in 327 government and 118 private laboratories in India.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states with COVID-19 which reported 1,252 fresh cases and it is the highest single-day surge so far. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in Maharashtra state stands at 16,758 and the death toll rose to 652.

Tamil Nadu also reported 771 new coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the state to 4,829. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu became the second state to report over 700 cases in one day. Maharashtra is recorded as the state with the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country.

