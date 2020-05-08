NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condoled the deaths of migrant labourers who were mowed down by a goods train after they slept in exhaustion on railway tracks in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Friday morning.

"I am shocked at the news of migrant labourers being crushed to death by a goods train. We should be ashamed at the treatment meted out to the builders of our nation. My condolences to the families of those killed and I pray for the early recovery of the injured," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sixteen migrant workers in a group of 21 who were sleeping on the railway tracks were mowed down by a cargo train carrying petrol and diesel from Nanded to Manmad at Gandhejalgaon village in Aurangabad. The accident took place at around 5.30 am. Five others were injured.

“So far 16 persons have died in the incident while one is seriously injured. The other four who survived in the incident are being counselled so that we can get more information form them about the mishap,” Aurangabad Superintendent of Police, Mokshada Patil was quoted saying by a leading daily.

They were native of Madhya Pradesh working in SRG Company, Jalna in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely anguished" by the loss of lives and said he was closely monitoring the situation.

“Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided,” PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

