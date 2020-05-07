NEW DELHI: At least 11 people have been killed in the Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy that took place early on Thursday morning, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan said. He said that the gas leak which is a "Chemical Disaster" has been contained and leakage was minimal.

The leak took place LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village of Gopalapatnam here at 4 am early Thursday. LG Polymers is a South Korean promoted plant located on the outskirts of the steel city.



“The leakage from factory is now minimal, but the NDRF will be there till it is totally plugged and the situation is under control. The NDRF personnel will be there to assist local administration till it is required,” the Director General said.



A special team of the NDRF with expertise in chemical, biological and nuclear fields will be flying in from Pune to study the situation.



“The chemical, biological, nuclear and radiological team of the NDRF is the 5th battalion in Pune. This is a chemical disaster and that is why the Commandant Anupam Shrivasta and his team will be flying in from Pune to assess the situation on the ground and give any assistance required,”

Pradhan said.



He said that the NDRF team had reached the site of the accident shortly after the local administration had informed about chemical gas leakage. The team had neutralised the situation inside the LG polymer factory first and then helped in the evacuation of the villagers.



About 200-250 families living in nearby areas of factory in Vizag have been evacuated following the styrene gas leak. The leak has affected nearly 1,000 people.



The NDRF chief said the intensity of the gas had lowered after water had been sprayed but it is a matter of investigation to find out how much gas had leaked.

