NEW DELHI: India's premiere medical institute All India Institute Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) director has warned that COVID-19 pandemic has not yet peaked in the country which could possibly happen in June and July.

“According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables and with time only we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown,” said Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director, a news agency reported.

The Indian government, with no stipulated vaccine for the COVID-19 infection, is banking on the lockdown to contain the virus.

On the first day of the lockdown, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was just over 600 with 13 casualties. On Thursday morning, 43 days into the lockdown, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 52,952 and the country recorded 1,793 fatalities, according to the figures from the Union health ministry.

Maharashtra with 16,758 cases, Gujarat with more than 6,625 cases and Delhi with more than 5,532 cases are the top three states accounting for more than half of India’s total COVID-19 cases.

The highest recovery rate and the lowest mortality in this pandemic remains Kerala. Sikkim is the only state that has not reported single COVID-19 cases.

