NEW DELHI: Calling the Visakhapatnam gas leak as "disturbing", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation.

"The incident in Vizag is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation," Shah tweeted.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy spoke to Andhra Pradesh chief secretary and director general of police and took stock of the situation. Reddy instructed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide necessary assistance to the victims.

“I am continuously monitoring the situation. Hundreds of people have also been affected in the unprecedented and unfortunate event in Visakhapatnam, AP," he said.

At least 11 people were killed following a chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, early Thursday morning at around 3.30 pm.

Residents near the chemical gas plant complained of burning sensation in their eyes and difficulty in breathing. They were immediately taken to hospital.

Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Thursday said at least 246 people are undergoing treatment and rest were discharged, while 20 were kept on ventilators due to difficulty in breathing.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1-crore to the kin of the deceased in the Vizag Polymers gas leak tragedy. Speaking after visiting the hospitalized victims in King George Hospital here, the chief minister announced Rs 25,000 financial aid to those who had received primary care treatment while granting Rs one lakh to victims who got hospitalized and get treatment for two or more days. Also, a Rs 10-lakh compensation will be given to patients who will be on ventilator treatment. The chief minister expressed his grief over the tragic deaths in the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

