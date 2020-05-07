CHENNAI: At least Eight people have been injured after explosion of a boiler at a public -sector mining company in Cuddalore of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.The explosion took place at Neyveli Lignite Corporation's plant.

According to reports, the condition of four persons were stated to be critical. Five fire tenders were at the spot trying to douse the flames.

Other teams of Tamil Nadu Police and fire services were on the spot and monitoring the developments.

NLC India Limited is one of 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation.

This comes on the day India witnessed two other industrial tragedies. The nation woke up to the news of chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers India plant at RR Venkatapuram of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. According to NDRF estimates At least 11 people were killed while few hundreds of people fell sick after inhaling toxic gas styren.

In another incident, seven workers fell ill after inhaling toxic gas at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh.

