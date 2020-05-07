RAIGARH: At least seven workers of a paper mill in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district fell ill after inhaling poisonous gas. Three people are referred to Raipur Government Hospital and one is in critical condition.

The incident took place at Shakti Paper Mill in Tetla village on Wednesday night where the victims were cleaning an open tank filled with paper waste.

Superintendent of Police, Raigarh, Santosh Kumar Singh said the factory owner did not inform the administration about the incident, which only came to light after the hospital authorities alerted the police.

Singh was quoted saying by a leading daily, “On Wednesday, we got information about the incident after which hospital staff was alerted. We have sent three of them to Raipur.”

"One of them is serious," he added.

Police said that the paper mill was shut ever since the nationwide lockdown came into force from March 25. Cleaning of the paper mill was underway to resume operations when the incident took place.

Singh said that a team of forensic experts was dispatched to the spot to investigate the exact cause of the incident, adding that a case will be registered soon.

The incident precedes another gas leak tragedy that took place in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday morning that killed 11 people and several admitted to hospitals. The leak took place LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village of Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at 4 am.

