NAINITAL: Nearly after forty days of nationwide lockdown in India to control the spread of COVID-19 infections, the centre allowed liquor shops to open from Monday. The opening of liquor shops in a few places across the state resulted in chaotic scenes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had relaxed the restrictions on lockdown and asked the people to follow strict social distancing norms while purchasing liquor in the shops. Scores of people thronged to buy liquor and long queues have been noticed in front of the liquor shops.

Many bizarre, shocking, and untoward incidents took place as the liquor shops had re-opened. In Nainital, Uttarakhand, people stood firm in queues amidst hail storm. People didn't move even as their umbrellas wilted. Just check the video here.