He was neutralized in a joint operation carried out by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to reports, Naikoo was believed to have been trapped during a massive search operation in his native village of Beigpora located in south Kashmir’s Awantipora district. The gun-battle began at 9 am when the security forces launched the search operation following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.



The entire area was cordoned off and the operation is still underway. Mobile and internet services have reportedly been suspended in the area. Naikoo, Kashmir's most wanted terrorist and Hizbul chief was trapped late on Tuesday. Confirming Naikoo's death a senior security forces officer said, "Naikoo has been neutralized along with his associate."

Who Is Riyaz Naikoo?

Riaz Naikoo, 35, was a top rated terrorist who had a bounty of Rs 12 lakh on his head. Reportedly, Riyaz was the most wanted terrorist after former Hizbul chief Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter in July 2016. He joined the militant ranks in 2012. Before he used to teach Mathematics in a local school.

Riyaz, a resident of Awantipora district, was also involved in multiple incidents of killing of personnel, including police officials. He was a key figure in recruiting young Kashmiri men into terrorism. Of around 35 who joined terror ranks in Kashmir, at least a dozen were recruited by Hizbul.

Riyaz Naikoo came into the limelight in January, 2016 when he arrived during the funeral procession of Shariq Ahmad Bhat, who had been killed in an encounter. Naikoo was cornered by security forces in Kashmir on several ocassions but he managed to escape every time. Security forces even tried to nab him in 2018-2019, but he was escaped again.

This sudden spike in encounters in India is posing a a major security challenge as the country is also fighting COVID-19 outbreak.

