NEW DELHI: India which is in the third phase of lockdown has witnessed a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, putting States in the country on alert.

Despite all the stringent measures being taken by the government of India, the country is recording more number of coronavirus positive cases. On the second day of Lockdown 3.0, the country has witnessed as many as 3,900 new cases.

The coronavirus case count in India is inching closer to 50,000 mark and more than 1,600 people have died due to COVID-19 across the country. To revive the economy, the government of India has issued guidelines to ease some of the restrictions during the lockdown 3.0.

Following the relaxation in lockdown, a few states witnessed heavy traffic and long queues of tipplers in front of the liquor stores. In Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, the prices of liquor have been increased and 70 to 75 percent tax on alcohol levied respectively. Earlier, the government of Rajasthan also increased the taxes on liquor and beer by 10 percentage. The central government on Tuesday raised the excise duty on Petrol by Rs. 10 and diesel by Rs. 13 per litre. The increase in the tax will be a big boost for the state government tax collection.

In the past one week, the number of cases reported has increased and in the coming days, it is expected to increase furthermore. The total number of corona positive cases in India stand at 49,369. The death toll due to Covid-19 has risen to 1,621. Tamil Nadu reported more than 500 cases on Tuesday. Gujarat and Maharashtra also recorded a high number of positive cases. Analysts say that the worst yet to come and India may witness huge spike over the next 4-6 weeks.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33, Andhra Pradesh - 1,717, Arunachal Pradesh - 1, Assam - 43, Bihar - 529, Chandigarh - 102, Chhattisgarh - 58, Delhi - 4,898

Goa - 7 Gujarat - 5,804 Haryana - 517 Himachal Pradesh - 41 Jammu and Kashmir - 726 Jharkhand - 115, Karnataka - 659, Kerala - 500, Ladakh - 41, Madhya Pradesh - 3049, Maharashtra - 14,541, Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12, Mizoram - 1, Odisha - 170, Puducherry - 9, Punjab - 1,233, Rajasthan - 3,061, Tamil Nadu - 3550, Telangana - 1,085

Tripura - 29, Uttarakhand - 60, Uttar Pradesh - 2,859, West Bengal - 1,259

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are having more number of cases. The government of India has directed the state governments to follow strict lockdown rules and take measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the government of India is also paving its steps to bring back the stranded Indians stuck abroad. Air India will operate 64 repatriation flights for a week from May 7. Indian Navy deployed two Ships to bring back the thousands of stranded Indians who stuck in abroad due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. Indian Railways is running 76 Shramik Special trains since May 1st, ferrying the stranded migrant workers who stuck in different parts of the country to their home towns.

