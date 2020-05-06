NEW DELHI: Despite concerted efforts by the Centre and states through lockdown measures and some signs of recovery in certain areas, the number of COVID-19 cases across India crossed the 50,000 mark on Wednesday. According to some media reports, the total number of cases recorded so far across the country stood at 50,545 by Wednesday evening.

Significantly, Maharashtra emerges as the state with maximum cases. On Wednesday, the total number of cases registered in that state reached 16,758. About 1,233 of these cases were reported in the state on Wednesday alone. Most of the Coronavirus patients of Maharashtra are from Mumbai, which has reported 10,714 cases so far.

Gujarat has the second highest number, at more than 6,200 cases, followed by Delhi which has over 5,000 cases. Tamil Nadu takes the next position with the cases crossing 4,000.

In the midst of these numbers, positive news also trickled in from Kerala, which significantly reported no cases at all on Wednesday. As per reports, there are only 30 COVID-19 patients currently under treatment and there are no hotspots as well in the state.

The dreaded virus, which broke out in China's Wuhan in December and became a global pandemic in March, reached India in January. The first case was detected in Kerala on January 30. The first COVID-19 patient of the state was a student of Wuhan University and tested positive after reaching his home state from the Chinese province.

