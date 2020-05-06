PATNA: After experiencing a stunning view of Dhauladhar range from Punjab, residents of Singhwahini village in Bihar woke up to the stunning view of snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas on Monday morning.
And now the pictures is going viral on internet which was shared on Twitter by Ritu Jaiswal, Mukhiya of Gram Panchayat Singhwahini, a village in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.
She claims that it shows the highest peak in the world - Mount Everest - which is located in Nepal, hundreds of kilometers away.
Sharing the picture on microblogging platform, she wrote, "Nature is balancing itself". She attributed the visibility of Mount Everest to the lockdown resulting in remarkable drop in air pollution.
She also answered a query on how she could be certain of the fact that the picture showed the Mount Everest. She said that her husband, when he was a child, would also see the peak from the village during the '80s.
The picture received severals retweets and like soon after it was dropped on social media. It was also reposted by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, who wrote that Mount Everest was seen from the Bihar village after decades.
Meanwhile, India is under the phase-3 of lockdown which is till May 17. The COVID-19 cases in the country has almost reached 50,000-mark.
