PATNA: After experiencing a stunning view of Dhauladhar range from Punjab, residents of Singhwahini village in Bihar woke up to the stunning view of snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas on Monday morning.

And now the pictures is going viral on internet which was shared on Twitter by Ritu Jaiswal, Mukhiya of Gram Panchayat Singhwahini, a village in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

She claims that it shows the highest peak in the world - Mount Everest - which is located in Nepal, hundreds of kilometers away.

Sharing the picture on microblogging platform, she wrote, "Nature is balancing itself". She attributed the visibility of Mount Everest to the lockdown resulting in remarkable drop in air pollution.

Take a look at the picture below: