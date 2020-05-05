A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Jaipur ahead of the funeral. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy CM Sachin Pilot and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore were among those who paid their last respects to the decorated officer.

Colonel Ashutosh was the commanding officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles which was involved in the Handwara encounter. He had been awarded gallantry medals twice for displaying exemplary bravery in counter-terrorism missions.

His body arrived in Jaipur on Monday by a special aircraft and was taken to the military hospital in a decorated army vehicle.

Two terrorists were eliminated in the encounter that took place in Handwara town in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district late Saturday. One of the them included commander of banned Lashker-e-Taiba Haider, who has been active in the north Kashmir area.

An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel were killed in the encounter. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh, all from the Brigade of the Guards regiment, and at present part of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles were battle casualties. A Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector, Sageer Ahmad Pathan was operation casualty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the deaths and said the country will never forget their sacrifice and bravery.

In another encounter in Handwara on Monday, three jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and seven injured after a patrolling party of the paramilitary force was attacked by terrorists.

