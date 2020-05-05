SRINAGAR: Three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir have won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for their "striking images of life" during the shutdown in the region following abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.



Mukhtar Khan, Yasin Dar and Channi Anand working with the American not-for-profit news agency Associated Press (AP) won the award last night.

The Pulitzer Prize is considered the most prestigious award in journalism. It had been postponed for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dana Canedy, who administers the awards, delivered the news from her living room via video-conference instead of a ceremony at Columbia University, New York.



The photojournalists captured images of protests, daily life in Jammu and Kashmir after Kashmir lost its special status. Describing their hurdles, AP in a statement said, “Snaking around roadblocks, sometimes taking cover in strangers’ homes and hiding cameras in vegetable bags...then headed to an airport to persuade travellers to carry the photo files out with them and get them to the AP’s office in New Delhi."



Yasin and Khan are based in Srinagar and Anand is based in Jammu.



Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the three photojournalists from all quarters.



"It's been a difficult year for journalists in Kashmir & that's saying something considering the last 30 years haven't exactly been easy. Congratulations to @daryasin, @muukhtark_khan & @channiap on this prestigious award. More power to your cameras," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.



Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, while congratulating the photojournalists, said the scribes from the union territory were winning accolades abroad but are charged under draconian laws like UAPA in India.



"Congratulations @daryasin @muukhtark_khan for your exemplary photography capturing the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir post illegal abrogation of Article 370. Bizarre that our journalists win accolades abroad but are punished under draconian laws on home turf," she tweeted from her mother's Twitter account.



The journalist fraternity has also hailed the first Pulitzer winners from Jammu and Kashmir.



"A proud moment for all in our tribe across Jammu and Kashmir and beyond," veteran journalist Yusuf Jameel said.