NEW DELHI: The coronavirus crisis has exposed the limitations of the existing international system and highlighted the need for a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. He was speaking at an online summit of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM), a forum of around 120 developing countries.

Without giving any direct reference or naming any country, Modi also said: "Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses. Such as terrorism. Such as fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries."In his remarks, the prime minister also highlighted India's fight against the pandemic and said it has shown how "democracy, discipline and decisiveness" can come together to create a genuine people's movement overcoming the challenge.

"India accounts for one-sixth of humanity. We are a developing country and a free society. During this crisis, we have shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement," he said.

Talking about India's global role in providing assistance, the prime minister said it has provided medical supplies to over 123 partner countries, including 59 members of NAM, notwithstanding its domestic requirement.

The prime minister said humanity is facing its most serious crisis in many decades and that NAM can help promote global solidarity as it has often been the world's moral voice.

Modi said NAM should call upon the international community and the World Health Organisation to focus on building health-capacity in developing countries.

The video-conference was attended by over 30 other Heads of States and governments and other leaders, including from member states in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe.

The summit was also addressed by the President of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad Bande, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, African Union Chairperson Musa Faki Mahamat, EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus. (With inputs from PTI)

