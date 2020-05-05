NEW DELHI: In a major development,The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Tuesday said that no board examinations will be conducted for the CBSE class 10 students nationwide, except for the students from North-East Delhi which was hit by the Anti-citizenship Act riots in February .

In a tweet,the HRD ministry said that adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams.

Interacting with students across the country through a webinar, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the exams for 10th class are over for all over the country except northeast Delhi and adequate time of 10 days will be given to all he students before starting the examinations.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said it will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.

The JEE (Main) exam for admissions in engineering colleges in the country will be held from July 18 to 23 while the NEET exam for admission into medical colleges will be conducted on July 26.

