NEW DELHI: National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 26 and the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE)-Mains test will be held between July 18 and 23, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development announced on Tuesday.

The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said in New Delhi that the dates for JEE-Advanced which will be held in August will be announced soon.

NEET is required for admission into medical colleges and JEE Mains exam is to get admission into premier institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

More than 1.5 million students in India have registered for NEET this year. Candidates can visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in for more details. NEET is required for admissions to all medical/dental seats in the country, including at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), JIPMER, private medical colleges, state-run medical colleges, AFMC, ESIC, etc.

The Minister also said the CBSE and the state educational boards have been asked to reduce the syllabus for the coming academic session, as it has been disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis.

