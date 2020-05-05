NEW DELHI: The Central government on Tuesday has taken a decision to evacuate around 14,000 Indians stranded in other countries due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The government will operate 64 flights between May 7 and 13 to evacuate them in a phased manner, a senior government official said.

According to reports Air India will operate these special flights to get back Indians stranded in countries like United States, Philippines,Bahrai, Kuwait, United Kingdom, Singapore, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, UAE, Oman and Qatar.

Around 200-300 Indians will be allowed to travel in each of the flight by following all precautionary measures like social distancing and wearing masks. This decision of centre has brought a sort of relief to the Indians and their families who were stranded in other countries and facing difficulties.

The government had banned all international commercial flights to India from March 22 to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

All the passengers will be medically screened following the medical protocol issued by Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. They will be allowed to board the flight only if tested negative for COVID-19.

The Central government is making all necessary arrangements for the arrival of the 14,000 Indians, including medical checkups, quarantine facilities etc.

Also Read: One Dies After Bus Carrying Migrants From Hyderabad Crashes In Odisha