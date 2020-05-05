Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country as more than 700 cases were recorded taking the over 13,500 followed by Gujarat and Delhi.

Tamil Nadu became the second state after Maharashtra to report more than 500 cases in a single day.

Meanwhile, in a much-needed relief the state of Telangana reported only three Covid-19 cases on Monday, which took the state's tally to 1,085.

India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic. INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night and INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, a defence spokesperson said. The three ships will return to Kochi, he said.

