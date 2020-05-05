Addressing the daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, joint secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said that as many as 3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 195 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest spike in a single day.

He also said “some states” were not reporting cases in a timely manner, which is now being addressed.

“We are dealing with an infectious disease. Thus timely reporting of cases and their management is very crucial and gaps in these areas were noted

in some states, which after due persuasion are being addressed,” Agarwal said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India has so far been able to stave off community transmission of COVID-19 expressing the hope that “behavioural changes" brought about by the infection could become the “new normal” for a healthy society after the pandemic abates.

The nation in a post-coronavirus future could well look back on the pandemic period as a “blessing in disguise” if Indians imbibe hand, respiratory and environmental hygiene and practise it in their everyday lives, the minister said.

Underlining the importance of the lockdown, which has been extended till May 17, the minister said health should be on the radar just as much as the economy. “The government has to do a balancing act,” Vardhan said.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 35 lakh people and killed at least 2.51 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

