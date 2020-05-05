GUNA: In a shocking incident, a family was kept under quarantine inside a government school toilet. The incident took place in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. It is alleged that the couple were forced to quarantine in a school toilet as they were denied entry into the village.

Bhaiyalal Saharia, his wife Bhuribai, and their two children had returned to their home town from Bareta in Rajgarh. The couple underwent screening for coronavirus before reaching the village. Sources say that the couple had to take shelter outside the school as they were not allowed to enter their house in the village and neither were they extended help by the local panchayat secretary.

A picture of the couple having their meals inside the toilet is going viral on social media. It is said that they had cooked food outside and had to take shelter inside the toilet due to burning heat outside.

However, the Collector of Guna, S Vishawanath said that the photo was clicked when the wife was serving meals to the man who went to the toilet in an inebriated condition. The government authorities rejected the reports and later the couple was shifted to the main school building.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 2,942 in Madhya Pradesh and 165 people have died due to COVID-19 to date. Indore is the major hotspot in Madhya Pradesh and it has registered more than 1,500 coronavirus cases so far.

Also Read: COVID-19: Indians Stranded Abroad To Be Evacuated From May 7 In Phases