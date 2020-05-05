NEW DELHI: A floor of Shastri Bhavan, a government building that houses several ministries in Delhi's Rajpath area, was partially sealed on Tuesday after a senior law ministry official tested positive for COVID-19.



This is the second incident involving the sealing of government building. Last month, the NITI Aayog building was sealed for two days after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus.



According to two senior government officials, an officer of the Law Ministry, housed in the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhawan, has tested positive for COVID-19.



As per the protocol, the contact tracing has been initiated, they said.



Reportedly, the official had attended office on April 23.



According to media reports, gate number 1 and 2 of Shastri Bhavan which the officer was using have been closed, along with the corresponding lifts, for disinfecting and will remain closed till Wednesday.



In other such incidents, the CRPF headquarters and a portion of the BSF headquarters were sealed recently. The Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.



Meanwhile, India recorded the highest single-day spike with 3,900 new cases and more than 190 fatalities related to coronavirus on Monday.

