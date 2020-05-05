NEW DELHI: In the 'Bois Locker room' case, Delhi police took custody of a 15-year-old boy from a prominent school in south Delhi on Tuesday.

Police have identified 22 more boys involved in the infamous group chat and police said that they will be called for questioning, a leading channel reported.

The Delhi police cyber cell has also seized his mobile phone for further investigation.

Names of four private schools from South Delhi and one from Noida have been linked to the group so far.

Members of the 'Bois Locker room' group chat on photo-sharing app Instagram, all teenagers, indulged in sleazy discussions about women, raping women and schoolgirls and threats of sexual violence while also sharing obscene images.

The screenshots of the vulgar chats and images that went viral online has triggered widespread condemnation and debate. The list of members of the group chat has also been released publicly.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Anyesh Roy said that it took suo moto cognisance of the social media posts as no one came forward with a complaint.

Delhi Police has registered a case under Section 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) of IT Act, a media report said.

However, in another report, an unidentified senior police officer told a daily that the administration of a prominent private school has filed a complaint at the Saket police station in New Delhi.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also taken notice of the issue and sent a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter.

The incident has restarted debate about the objectification, slut-shaming and the normalisation of rape of women, with #BoysLockerRoom that became a top trend on Twitter on Monday. MeToo India, a group to address sexual assault in India, in a series of tweets, observed that there is an urgent need to discuss toxic masculinity.

