HYDERABAD: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group is known for posting some viral videos on his Twitter. He stays active on social media and needless to say about his online sense of humour.
At times, Anand Mahindra shares some of the funniest videos on his social media, and some other times, he comes up with message-oriented videos. If we look at the Twitter handle of Anand Mahindra, we can't stop ourselves from scrolling down.
As every time, Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter and posted a video in which a person was driving a tractor on only two wheels. Isn't it shocking? A definite yes. The ten-second video is now going viral online.
He captioned the video as, "He was clearly violating the rules of the road, but on a Monday morning, I find this image uplifting. Because even without two wheels, perhaps we'll find a way to get our economy moving with a perfect balancing act!" Here is the tweet.
In the video one can see a man driving the tractor that has only one front wheel and one rear wheel on the other side. Another person was sitting beside the driver who was not at all facing any difficulty in driving the tractor. The video garnered over 12.9K likes and 1.4K retweets.
A few days ago, Anand Mahindra shared a video on his Twitter. The video featured an old wired telephone, camera film rolls, music cassettes, and many other things. He captioned the video as, "To fellow baby-boomers out there, some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid when we'll hanker for the good old days.” Here is the tweet.