HYDERABAD: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group is known for posting some viral videos on his Twitter. He stays active on social media and needless to say about his online sense of humour.

At times, Anand Mahindra shares some of the funniest videos on his social media, and some other times, he comes up with message-oriented videos. If we look at the Twitter handle of Anand Mahindra, we can't stop ourselves from scrolling down.

As every time, Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter and posted a video in which a person was driving a tractor on only two wheels. Isn't it shocking? A definite yes. The ten-second video is now going viral online.

He captioned the video as, "He was clearly violating the rules of the road, but on a Monday morning, I find this image uplifting. Because even without two wheels, perhaps we'll find a way to get our economy moving with a perfect balancing act!" Here is the tweet.