NEW DELHI: Echoing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s crucial observations on Coronavirus, which the opposition parties in the state attempted to exploit for unjust political mileage, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao felt that people need to learn to live with dreaded virus.

These observations came even as many states are facing economic crisis reeling under the impact of the nationwide lockdown, imposed to break the chain of COVID-19 pandemic. Many state governments are contemplating the easing of relaxations for several sectors in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday said his government is ready to ‘lift the lockdown’ adding that his administration is in talks with the Centre on reopening all of Delhi except the containment zones.

Speaking in this context, Kejriwal made a critical observation, stressing that people have to be ready to live with coronavirus.

"The time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," the Delhi Chief Minister said at a press conference.

"We are suggesting to the Union government that all containment zones should remain sealed. Rest they can start terming as green zones. Shops can be opened on an odd-even basis. Even after complete lifting of lockdown, if a few cases increase, we are prepared to handle that as well," Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal said that they would not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is going down. The revenue has fallen from ₹3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to ₹300 crore this year, he added.

Earlier, Telangana IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama also said that citizens should “learn to live with corornavirus” until a vaccine or drug is invented.

“Let us come to that understanding first that no matter how much we would like to get rid of this virus, the fact is that there is no vaccine,” he said in a media interview.

A few days ago, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that the coronavirus cannot be eliminated and "we have to live with it" while taking the necessary precautions in day-to-day activities in order to prevent the infection. But the opposition TDP and a section of the media tried to politicise the issue for their vested interests by tweaking its meaning.

It remains to be seen what would be the stated line of the TDP, AP’s BJP unit and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan on the issue now that more leaders are coming up with a pragmatic outlook towards the Coronavirus scenario rather than a ‘politically correct’ perspective.

Also Read: AP Govt To Decide On Centre’s Guidelines on Relaxing Lockdown Conditions Today