HOWRAH: In a shocking violation of lockdown rules and social distancing norms, the West Bengal police along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) party leaders conducted a rally in Tikiapra area near Howrah on Sunday. The rally was led by the ACP Central Division Alok Dasgupta, as part of the 'Howrah Operation Covid Zero', which was started to convert Howrah into a Green Zone.

The police officer said that the campaign was held to create awareness about COVID-19 , but in the meanwhile people around the area joined the rally despite their pleas telling them to go home.

During the rally, locals showered flower petals on the police and the TMC leaders.

Videos of the rally triggered a controversy with many social media users questioning the huge gathering of a large number of people at one place during the time of coronavirus pandemic, that too led by a senior police official and followed by politicians. People in the rally were seen violating social distancing and lockdown norms.

West Bengal has reported 922 COVID-19 positive cases and 33 deaths, as on Sunday evening.

