HYDERABAD: The Jharkhand government extended lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4th,2020, and will not allow the area-specific relaxations provided by the Union home ministry in red, orange, and green zones. The centre has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4 after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren announced that the lockdown would continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks as all the migrant workers, students, and others are returning home from other states. He said that the extension of lockdown is a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He further added that, "The new directions of the Centre regarding relaxations would not be implemented in Jharkhand for now".

Nearly 2,500 migrant workers who were stranded in Hyderabad due to the ongoing lockdown and students from Kota have reached the state on two special trains. Another train from Kota reached Dhanbad on Sunday.

As per the reports, around 9,50,000 people including migrant workers, students, and others, who were stranded outside Jharkhand, have approached the government.

Four new coronavirus cases were reported on May 3 in Jharkhand and the number of positive cases reported so far stands at 115. Three people who have been infected with COVID-19, died.

Ranchi reports the highest number of positive cases in the state. A total of 25 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ranchi so far and it is followed by Bokaro (10), Hazaribagh (3), Simdega (2), Dhanbad (2).

