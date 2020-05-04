HYDERABAD: In a very shocking incident, a jewellery shop owner found a phyton with around 20 eggs inside his shop on Sunday. The shop keeper opened the shop nearly after a month to clean the shop. The incident took place in Kerala's Kannur district. He immediately informed the forest officials at the Thaliparamba forest range.

The forest officials shifted the snake and the eggs to a sanctuary, where the eggs would be incubated. The snake was rescued and later shifted to a sanctuary.

India has entered the third phase of its nationwide. The coronavirus lockdown extended by two weeks from May 4. It's been more than 30 days, shops, schools, colleges, etc., were kept closed.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a set of new guidelines to be followed in the state. Public transport, theatres, religious places, meetings, malls, liquor shops, bars,beauty parlours, gyms, and educational institutions will not be allowed to open across the State.

A total of 499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are there in Kerala and 96 patients are under treatment in various districts in the state. The first coronavirus positive case in India reported in Kerala. The state’s response to the outbreak of coronavirus has been robust and efficient.

