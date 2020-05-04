HYDERABAD: The Indian Navy illuminated its ships on Sunday to express gratitude for the selfless services being rendered by the medical professionals during COVID-19 times.

All the three defence forces joined hands to express their gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors. Air Force helicopters and fighter jets showered flower petals in various parts of the country from Srinagar to Hyderabad and from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat on Sunday.

Army carried out multiple activities like laying a wreath at the Police Memorials, honouring and felicitating health professionals, and other emergency service workers. Army conducted musical tributes by the army bands outside the some of the COVID-19 hospitals across the country.

The entire nation enjoyed this grand salute and the people poured wishes and love to the Armed Forces over social media. Several ships of the Indian navy, as well as the coast guard, also partook in the celebration. The ships illuminated at 25 locations covering the entire coastline of the country including the remote sites and far-flung island territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands. Here is the video, just have a look at how ships illuminated at the ports.