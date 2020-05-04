HYDERABAD: India entered into lockdown 3.0 and the government of India is taking all the stringent measures to control the spread of coronavirus. Despite all the efforts, the COVID-19 count crossed 42,000 mark.

A total of 42,456 people have been infected with coronavirus to date, of which 11,422 have recovered and 1,390 have died.

The number of new corona positive cases increased in the country just before the government has planned to ease restrictions in some parts of the country. On Sunday, the highest jump in cases in a single day has reported. Delhi reported 427 new cases on Sunday and it is followed by Gujarat (374), Punjab (330), Tamil Nadu (266), Haryana (66), and Jammu and Kashmir (35).

Maharashtra which is one of the worst-hit countries with COVID-19, continued to report a dip in cases. The total number of new cases reported on Sunday is 2667, breaking Saturday's record of 2,564.

In Delhi, 427 new cases have been reported on Sunday, taking its total to 4549 and 64 people have died. The state government of Delhi is looking forward to ease restrictions in the areas where there are no hotspots, to prepare for a new normal.

In Punjab, the number of cases nearly doubled within a day. It was 585 on Friday and the numbers increased to 1,102 on Sunday. Gujarat is the second worst-affected state with COVID-19 in the country; 374 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the state on Sunday. A total of 274 new cases and 23 deaths have been reported in Ahmedabad in a single day.

In Telangana, 21 new cases of corona positive cases were recorded and now the total cases stand at 1082. Telangana is witnessing a positive change, the number of recoveries are more than the active cases in the state.

