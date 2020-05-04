NEW DELHI: In the Kashmir's Handwara encounter, during clearance operation, security forces recovered Chinese Type 56 and Romanian WASR series rifles among other weapons from the site, a leading channel reported.

Two terrorists were eliminated in the encounter that took place in Handwara town in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district late Saturday. One of the them included commander of banned Lashker-e-Taiba Haider, who has been active in the north Kashmir area.

An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel were killed in the encounter, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh, all from the Brigade of the Guards regiment, and at present part of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles were battle casualties. A Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector, Sageer Ahmad Pathan was operation casualty.

The Indian Army in a statement said that based on the intelligence input that terrorists were taking the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla at Handwara of Kupwara district hostage, a joint operation was launched by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“A team comprising of five Army and J&K Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians. The team of Army and JK Police entered the target area and successfully extricated the civilian,” Indian Army said.

“In the ensuing fire fight two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five army and J&K personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one J&K Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the deaths and said the country will never forget their sacrifice and bravery.

