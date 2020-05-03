An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in the encounter and two terrorists eliminated, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday.

The Indian Army in a statement said that based on the intelligence input that terrorists were taking the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla at Handwara of Kupwara district hostage, a joint operation was launched by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“A team comprising of five Army and J&K Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians. The team of Army and JK Police entered the target area and successfully extricated the civilian,” Indian Army said.

“In the ensuing fire fight two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five army and J&K personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one J&K Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom,” the statement read.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country will never forget their sacrifice and bravery.

“The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara (J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice,” Singh said.