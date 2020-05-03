BENGALURU: "Nityotsava Kavi" and Padma Shri awardee, K S Nissar Ahmed died on Sunday at the age of 84. He passed away at his residence.

He was battling cancer and was hospitalised for some time, his family said. His son had died of the same disease recently in the US.

Ahmed had become the household name through his Nityotsava poem "Jogada siri belakinalli...." which went on to become a popular song. His works include Nityotsava, Sanje Aidara Male, Nenedavara Manadalli, Naanemba Parakeeya, Manasu Gandhi Bazaru, Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu among others.

He was recipient of coveted awards like Padma Shri, Rajyotsava, Pampa, Kannada Sahitaya Academy awards among several others.

Ahmed was born at Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural. He completed his post-graduation in Geology and worked as an Geologist.

Later, he worked as lecturer of Geology at Central College in Bengaluru, also in Chitradurga and at Sahyadri college in Shivamogga.

He was the chair of 73rd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Shivamogga, and had the pride of inaugurating the the 407th edition of Mysuru Dasara.

Condoling his death, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa termed it as an "irreparable loss" to the state and Kannada literary world.

