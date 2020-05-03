SHAHJAHANPUR: A migrant worker enroute his native in Bihar from New Delhi on his cycle has died in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. He was part of a group of seven who set out on an ardous 1,200 km journey to reach home amid the ongoing lockdown.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Dharamveer. His autopsy revealed chronic lung disease as the cause of death.

Dharamveer and others had started their journey from Delhi to Khagaria district in Bihar on bicycles on April 28, according to police.

"On Friday night, they halted on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Shahjahanpur. When the condition of Dharamveer deteriorated, the labourers took him to the medical college where he was declared brought dead," Circle Officer (city) Praveen Kumar said, a news agency reported.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajeev Gupta said the samples of Dharamveer have been taken for COVID-19 testing. "His fellow labourers have been kept in isolation and their samples will also be sent for testing as well," he said.

However, his COVID-19 test report came negative, according to a leading news channel.

Several migrant workers, daily wage labourers stranded in different cities amid the nationwide lockdown has set out to their villages on foot and and their cycles. The Centre on May 1, acting on requests of several state governments started "Special Shramik trains" to send back stranded people, the cost of which has to be borne by the passengers themselves.

Also Read | ‘I for India’: B-Town Celebs Gear Up For Tonight’s COVID-19 Fundraiser Concert

Also Read | IAF Aircraft Flypast Across India Paying Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors