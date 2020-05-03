NEW DELHI: In what can be termed as good news for tipplers who have been waiting for the past one and half months, the Indian government on Friday stated that liquor stores can open with certain restrictions, starting on May 4th. As per sources within the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has now clarified that liquor stores will be allowed to open in both Orange and Green Zones (non containment zones ) in the country.

The Centre has also permitted liquor shops to open in non-containment areas of Red Zones as long as they are standalone shops and not part of a market complex or a shopping mall. States and Union Territories can choose to keep them shut as per their discretion.

Guidelines for opening of liquor stores in restricted areas was issued as part of the guidelines for the third phase extension of the lockdown period in India for two more weeks starting from May 4th.

Liquor shops will be allowed to open in these areas with certain restrictions in place. “Sale of liquor, paan, tobacco to be allowed after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing; not more than five persons at one time at shop,” guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

Similarly, the sources said, e-commerce will be allowed only for essentials in Red Zones. In Orange and Green Zones, e-commerce will be allowed for both essential and non-essentials goods.

Containment areas will remain under severe restrictions with only supply of essentials allowed.

Another point to note is that under the lockdown directives issued on Friday, states and union territories can choose to strengthen the restrictions issued by the Centre. They, however, cannot dilute them, it read. (with Inputs from PTI)

