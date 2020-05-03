NEW DELHI: India registered 2,411 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours taking the country's tally to 37,776 by Saturday including foriegn nationals which are 111, the Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 26,535 are active, 10,017 people have recovered. With 71 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's death toll stands at 1,223.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country folllowed by Gujarat and Delhi.

Maharashtra reported a total of 11,506 with 485 deaths. Gujarat is the second most affected state as it reported 4,721 cases so far, followed by Delhi with 3,738 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

According to Health Ministry, nearly 10 lakh COVID-19 tests have been done so far in the country.

More than 3.4 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally. The virus has claimed more than 244,000 lived across the world effecting nearly 210 countries.

