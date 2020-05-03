NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday felicitated the frontline workers at the forefront of battle against the deadly Coronavirus by conducting a flypast over various states captials across the country. Aerial flower shower and performances by military bands outside hospitals were a part of this programme.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "corona warriors". The tri-services include Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force which will organise various events for the doctors, nurses, police, media, delivery personnel, bank employees, government employees and local store owners as a mark of respect for them.

He also mentioned that the Indian Navy will light up ships at sea to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers. In the evening, Naval ships on the coasts of Mumbai, Porbandar, Karwar, Vizag, Chennai, Kochi and Port Blair will light up and flare fires in solidarity with the corona warriors.

Helicopters from the IAF and Indian Navy flew over hospitals treating coronavirus patients and showered petals as a tribute to the corona warriors.

Here are the videos of IAF flypast tribute to the frontline warriors across India: