NEW DELHI: The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here has been sealed from Sunday (May 3) after a personal staff of a senior officer tested positive for COVID-19. The building located in the CGO complex on Lodhi Road has been sealed.

Special Director General (SDG) rank officer's personal secretary who was working in the headquarters has tested positive for the virus and hence the building has been sealed by the force, according to officials.

Officials working in the building will not be allowed inside the premises from Sunday.

The force has informed the district surveillance officer for "initiating required protocols" as per medical guidelines.

Contact tracing exercise has begun of all the personnel who have come in contact with the staffer at the headquarter building.

The CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary force.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 39,980 while toll rose to 1,301, according to the health ministry’s Sunday morning update.

Also Read | ‘I for India’: B-Town Celebs Gear Up For Tonight’s COVID-19 Fundraiser Concert