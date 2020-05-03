Justice AK Tripathi, a former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court had been in the ICU of the trauma care centre that was recently converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital at AIIMS. Sources say that he was the first patient to have been shifted to the facility. AK Tripathi was also put on a ventilator for more than a fortnight but could not be saved.

Justice AK Tripathi was one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption authority, Lokpal. On 23 March 2019, he was appointed as the Judicial Member of Lokpal. He last attended the office on March 20. The Lokpal office building was sanitised after AK Tripathi testing positive for coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India stands at 37,776. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,411 new cases have been reported. With 71 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's death toll stands at 1,223.

