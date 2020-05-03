Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the rate of growth of new COVID-19 cases has been steadying for a while and the recovery rate improving, adding that India is on the path of success and will win the war against the pandemic. He said around 10,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.

The number of RT-PCR test conducted for COVID-19 detection in the country crossed the one million mark on Saturday. Till Saturday evening, 10,40,000 tests have been conducted till Saturday evening.

“We have crossed over 10 lakh tests till date and are performing over 74,000 tests in a day presently,” Vardhan said.

He also said that there are 130 Hotspots Districts, 284 non-hotspots Districts and 319 non-infected Districts.

Also, as a tribute to frontline workers, fighter jets and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Sunday carried out fly-pasts over major cities and towns, while military choppers showered petals on leading hospitals across the country.

