HYDERABAD: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India is nearer to 40,000 mark and a total of 1,223 deaths have been reported so far. The novel coronavirus has affected more than 3.4 million people across the world.

On Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has crossed over one million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. An ICMR official said that they have tested about 10,40,000 tests till Saturday evening.

The testing capacity has been increased and ICMR has been doing over 70,000 tests in the last two consecutive days. ICMR released that a total of 9,76,363 samples have been tested to date. From May 1 till evening on Saturday, 1,37,346 tests were done.

The RT-PCR test facility is now available in 419 labs in the country. All the health care officials are working round the clock. There are 14 mentor institutions like AIIMS, PGI Chandigarh, SGPIMS Lucknow, AIIMS Bhubaneshwar etc., which are assisting and training the medical colleges and hospitals in carrying out tests during these 40 days of national lockdown. 15 institutions are working as depots for supplying testing kits to the labs.

RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test is the best use for the diagnosis of coronavirus. ICMR said that RT-PCR detects the virus early and it is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual.

Director-General of ICMR Balram Bhargava said that the centre has been working with states and is provided the needed reagents to the testing labs on time. He further added that they have also decentralised the supply chain.

Also Read: Aarogya Setu App Download A Must For Private, Govt Employees