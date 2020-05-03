SRINAGAR: In an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, one Colonel, one major, two Army jawans and a police sub-inspector were killed after an intense gun battle that lasted nearly 8 hours.

According to reports, a joint anti-terrorist operation by armed forces and J&K Police began on Saturday in the Handwara area of the district in north Kashmir, which is about 70 km from J&K capital Srinagar. A team comprising five security personnel entered the target area occupied by militants where the civilians were held in a house. They successfully managed to evacuate the civilians. However, the team came under heavy fire by militants in the process.

Two terrorists were killed during the joint operation, reports said.

According to media reports, among those martyred to in Jammu and Kashmir is the Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma. He had been part of several successful counter-terrorism operations in the past.

Other security personnel who were martyred have been identified as Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh.

