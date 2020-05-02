HYDERABAD: Many migrant workers and other people have been stranded in various parts of the country since the lockdown was enforced on March 25. The Telangana government has arranged a special train from Hyderabad's Lingampalli to Hatia in Jharkhand on Friday morning.

This was the first train to ferry nearly 1,200 migrant workers. Railway services were suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the freight trains and special trains to carry essential goods were allowed during the lockdown.

Centre issued fresh guidelines for inter-state movement. The ministry said that all the people travelling from one state to another must undergo strict medical screening. The movement of people will be restricted to non-containment zones.

The Indian Railways said that all the precautionary measures were taken including prior screening of the passengers and maintaining social distancing at the station and in the train were followed.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted, "Railways start 'Shramik Special' Trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown. Trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments."